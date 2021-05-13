Texoma Local
Dog wash station coming to Durant laundromat

By Emily Tabar
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Coming soon to Durant, a place to take Fido for a spa day.

Main Street Wash House purchased a dog washing station for their facility.

They bought and transported the equipment all the way from Ohio to give the community a place to wash your dog without breaking your back in the bathtub.

It will cost $10 for the first 10 minutes to shampoo, condition and dry your dog.

”I’ve never really seen one before, I didn’t even know it existed. Well it’s new and we need uplifting things going on. And it’s a new way of taking care of your pets and everybody loves to take care of their pets,” said Norma Ramirez with Main Street Wash House.

They hope to have everything up and running by the end of the month at the latest.

