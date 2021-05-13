Fishing boats collide on Lake Texoma

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Game wardens are investigating a crash involving two striper fishing boats on Lake Texoma on Wednesday.

They said it happened because the driver was looking at his fish finder and didn’t even see the other boat in front of them.

“From where I was, it was pretty choppy out there,” said Locust Volunteer Fire Chief Timothy Thomas. “And with the wind and the rougher waters, it’s a lot harder to see than if it was just calm waters.”

Thomas said around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, they got a call about a woman who fell in the lake by Mill Creek Marina and was in the early stages of hypothermia.

She jumped out of the Falcon boat right before it was run over.

“So she was extremely wet, extremely cold, it was windy plus the water temperature was cold,” Thomas said.

According to Texas Game Warden Shane Bailey, the water temperature was 65 degrees.

He says the Falcon was drifting, and the driver of the other boat was sitting in the center console looking at his fish finder.

He says four others on board were in the back, so no one saw it coming when they flew over the Falcon boat.

Bailey said two other people ducked, the captain was thrown into the lake and a woman jumped in.

The other boat took the woman back to shore, where firefighters helped her get warm.

Bailey said the captain refused medical treatment.

He said no one else got hurt, but the boat is seriously damaged.

Thomas reminds boaters to stay vigilant, since a busy lake season around the corner means more chances for crashes.

“Let’s be cautious when we’re on the water. The lake is full and it’s got a lot of floating debris. And just remind everybody, let’s wear life jackets,” Thomas said.

He says unlike driving, there are no lanes on the lake.

“Where out on the water, it’s basically everybody’s gotta watch out for themselves,” Thomas said.

Bailey said the driver who hit the boat got a misdemeanor for reckless operation of a vessel and could face an up to $500 fine.

