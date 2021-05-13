Texoma Local
Fishing boats collide on Lake Texoma

Two fishing boats collided on Lake Texoma Wednesday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A woman had to be rescued from the water after two fishing boats collided on Lake Texoma Wednesday.

According to the Locust Volunteer Fire Department, the two vessels collided Wednesday morning near the islands.

A woman on board one of the boats jumped into the water before the crash.

Firefighters said she wasn’t seriously injured, just extremely cold from being in the water.

She was checked out by paramedics.

No one else was hurt.

