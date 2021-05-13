Fishing boats collide on Lake Texoma

Wednesday May 12, 2021 This morning members of the LCVFD responded to the report of a boating accident on Lake... Posted by Locust CVFD on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A woman had to be rescued from the water after two fishing boats collided on Lake Texoma Wednesday.

According to the Locust Volunteer Fire Department, the two vessels collided Wednesday morning near the islands.

A woman on board one of the boats jumped into the water before the crash.

Firefighters said she wasn’t seriously injured, just extremely cold from being in the water.

She was checked out by paramedics.

No one else was hurt.

