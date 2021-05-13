Texoma Local
Kingston prepares for State Tournament

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Kingston Redskins are preparing to return to the state baseball tournament on Thursday.

There was no baseball last season, but there are still plenty of Kingston baseball players that were on the team two years ago that made it to the semifinals. This team is looking to make a run starting with the quarterfinals on Thursday.

“It’s a great feeling to be back for sure,” outfielder Brady Brister said. “We have a great team this year. We are looking forward to what this week holds.”

“We have played together our whole lives with this group,” outfielder Bryant Watts said. “We are excited to see what the state tournament holds.”

“Not to play last year and to get to go this year, it was special just to play baseball,” head coach Darron Henson said. “I think that was the first thing I told them is, wow, let’s go play baseball. We are super excited and can’t wait to go back to the state tournament and give it our best shot.”

