Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Lawyer: ‘Tiger King’s’ Jeff Lowe willing to give up big cats

Complaint filed against Jeff Lowe with Love Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Complaint filed against Jeff Lowe with Love Co. Sheriff’s Office.(KXII)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. - An attorney for Netflix’s “Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe and his wife says the couple is wiling to give up their big cats to resolve a Justice Department civil complaint against them over the animals’ care.

The comments from attorney Daniel Card came during a hearing where a judge found the couple in contempt for violating a previous order regarding the big cats.

Card says the Lowes “want out completely.”

Jeff Lowe took over the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park from founder Joe Exotic in 2016.

The civil complaint, filed in November, accused the Lowes of recurring inhumane treatment and improper handling of animals protected by the Endangered Species Act. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is going to prison, for her part in a high speed chase that took officers across state...
Woman involved in high speed chase through state lines sentenced to prison
After decades of neglect, the future is looking brighter for the old Johns Manville plant,...
Update to Johns Manville Denison plant project announced
Former officer pleaded guilty to recording video up womens’ skirts
Former officer pleaded guilty to recording video up womens’ skirts
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
Restaurants needing staff to continue business after unemployment benefits hurting businesses
Local restaurants hurting for help due to unemployment benefits

Latest News

Samuel Dollarhide and Melissa Love
Suspect fatally shot in Ardmore dispensary robbery attempt identified
Two fishing boats collided on Lake Texoma Wednesday morning.
Fishing boats collide on Lake Texoma
Tishomingo firefighters work to rescue a boy stuck in quicksand at the Washita River Wednesday...
Boy rescued from quicksand at Washita River
Restaurants needing staff to continue business after unemployment benefits hurting businesses
Local restaurants hurting for help due to unemployment benefits