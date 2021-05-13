Local restaurants hurting for help due to unemployment benefits

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Americans everywhere are starting to take advantage of their unemployment benefits since the pandemic started, and although it works for them, it’s hurting local businesses.

“It’s been hard, it’s been really hard,” Owner of Roma Italian Restaurant Gzim Krasniqi said.

Krasniqi has been in business for 16 and a half years.

Krasniqi said he hasn’t ever hurt for help until the pandemic, and blames his predicament now on unemployment benefits.

“It’s plenty of work, just can’t get people out of their house to go to work,” Krasniqi said.

To qualify for unemployment in Texas and Oklahoma, you have to prove you are unemployed through no fault of your own, that you’re able to work, and you’re looking for a job, plus some financial requirements.

Oklahomans can get anything from $16 to $520 a week.

And as for Texans, they can get anywhere from $70 to $535 dollars a week.

“it’s very hard to find people to replace and business has been busy but we can not get extra help that we need,” Krasniqi said.

Krasniqi served over 350 people at lunch on Tuesday but only had three servers working.

He said he hasn’t lost any employees but his servers are stretched thin.

“We couldn’t even open the bar cause we have no bartender so and so that’s loss of money and not giving a good service the way we want it when you don’t have enough help,” Krasniqi said.

Roma Italian Restaurant is having to close at least 30 minutes early to give the servers a break for working long hours, and they aren’t the only ones having to adjust their hours.

Chili’s in Durant is closed for lunch and only open at dinner time due to not having enough help.

“I hope it doesn’t last long cause a lot of businesses are shutting down too. I know of some small businesses in town are cutting their hours or closing half a day cause they can’t open for lunch because of that reason,” Krasniqi said.

