Madill’s Mendez signs with SOSU

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - Madill track and field standout Mariana Mendez signed her letter of intent to join Southeastern.

Mendez will be competing in the shot put and discus for the Savage Storm. She says interacting with her future teammates is what made the school stand out.

“I just gravitated more towards how they were acting, how they were,” Mendez said. “I already kind of felt like part of their team and they accepted me with open arms.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.