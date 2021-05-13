Texoma Local
Madill’s Mendez signs with SOSU

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - Madill track and field standout Mariana Mendez signed her letter of intent to join Southeastern.

Mendez will be competing in the shot put and discus for the Savage Storm. She says interacting with her future teammates is what made the school stand out.

“I just gravitated more towards how they were acting, how they were,” Mendez said. “I already kind of felt like part of their team and they accepted me with open arms.”

