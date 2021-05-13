Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

SISD holds #EnrollmentChallenge for 2021-22 school year

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD schools are competing in an enrollment challenge, to see which campuses can get the most students enrolled for this upcoming school year.

It’s a challenge the district says they do every year, but this year they’re doing it early to ensure parents with questions or concerns can get answers.

Officials with the district say it’s an innovative way to get students back in the classrooms next year.

“We typically start this process in the summer, but this year we decided to do this in May in the spring time,” said Sherman Independent School District Spokeswoman Kimberly Simpson. ”It’s just one less thing parents need to worry about in the summer if they get their kids enrolled now.”

Students enrolled at the winning campus will be treated to a popsicle party.

“We are hoping that we will have a great beginning to next year,” said Assistant Principal Mindy Schoen at Sory Elementary. “Next year, will be back to normal and we’re just so excited to be welcoming students back!”

You will still be able to enroll your students in the district after the challenge ends tomorrow, but you’re encouraged to start that process early to enter the challenge.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kingston man was killed after a head-on crash with a car when he was riding his motorcycle on...
Kingston man killed in motorcycle crash in Whitewright
After decades of neglect, the future is looking brighter for the old Johns Manville plant,...
Update to Johns Manville Denison plant project announced
A Sherman trash truck hit the Harrison Ave. railroad bridge Tuesday morning.
Trash truck strikes Sherman railroad bridge
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack
A Grayson County woman is facing money laundering charges, after she was caught with several...
Grayson County woman arrested for money laundering

Latest News

Former officer pleaded guilty to recording video up womens’ skirts
Former officer pleaded guilty to recording video up womens’ skirts
The city of Durant has highlighted programs for transportation, housing and citizen engagement.
City of Durant celebrates Economic Development Week
A woman is going to prison, for her part in a high speed chase that took officers across state...
Woman involved in high speed chase through state lines sentenced to prison
A Wilson man was charged with animal neglect after the Carter County Sheriff’s Office received...
Wilson man’s cattle seized for animal cruelty