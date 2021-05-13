SISD holds #EnrollmentChallenge for 2021-22 school year

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD schools are competing in an enrollment challenge, to see which campuses can get the most students enrolled for this upcoming school year.

It’s a challenge the district says they do every year, but this year they’re doing it early to ensure parents with questions or concerns can get answers.

Officials with the district say it’s an innovative way to get students back in the classrooms next year.

“We typically start this process in the summer, but this year we decided to do this in May in the spring time,” said Sherman Independent School District Spokeswoman Kimberly Simpson. ”It’s just one less thing parents need to worry about in the summer if they get their kids enrolled now.”

Students enrolled at the winning campus will be treated to a popsicle party.

“We are hoping that we will have a great beginning to next year,” said Assistant Principal Mindy Schoen at Sory Elementary. “Next year, will be back to normal and we’re just so excited to be welcoming students back!”

You will still be able to enroll your students in the district after the challenge ends tomorrow, but you’re encouraged to start that process early to enter the challenge.

