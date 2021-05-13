Texoma Local
Southerly winds pick up, warm us up

Major rain event next week with a significant threat of flooding rainfall
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Texoma is now slowly falling as the outflow is exceeding the inflow. The lake should fall more quickly over the next few days, perhaps a foot or two total by Sunday.

Meanwhile, winds are light out of the east and they will become light southeast by morning, so a pleasant night although just a bit cool once again. Temperatures hovered in the 70-degree range today, they won’t be quite as cold tonight stopping in the mid-50s.

Futurecast shows a dry and breezy Friday, we will have to watch a dissipating batch of thunderstorms coming from many hundreds of miles away for a chance of early-morning rain Saturday. Rain chances during the daylight hours Saturday will be very low at 10 percent.

Water vapor imagery shows a deep upper low off of the California coast, it will help to steer unstable upper waves into Texoma skies beginning Sunday. These plus copious amounts of moisture lead to a classic heavy rain event with only a very low potential for severe weather.

As for amounts, three different models agree on a heavy rain event but there are differences in the timing, the Euro model is a bit “drier” with 2-4 inches of rain while the GFS brings in the heavier rainfall of 3-6 inches a bit earlier. The FNMOC is in between with heavy rain Mon-Tue. The GFS is more believable with its output for this type of classic late-spring rain pattern, so I’m going with it for now.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Partly cloudy

Friday night: 30% Storms late, mainly west of Hwy. 75

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy, windy, 10% Showers

Sunday: 40% Thunderstorms

Monday: 60% Thunderstorms

Tuesday: 80% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: 80% Thunderstorms

Thursday: 40% Thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

