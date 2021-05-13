Southerly winds pick up, warm us up

Lake Texoma is now slowly falling as the outflow is exceeding the inflow. The lake should fall more quickly over the next few days, perhaps a foot or two total by Sunday.

Meanwhile, winds are light out of the east and they will become light southeast by morning, so a pleasant night although just a bit cool once again. Temperatures hovered in the 70-degree range today, they won’t be quite as cold tonight stopping in the mid-50s.

Futurecast shows a dry and breezy Friday, we will have to watch a dissipating batch of thunderstorms coming from many hundreds of miles away for a chance of early-morning rain Saturday. Rain chances during the daylight hours Saturday will be very low at 10 percent.

Water vapor imagery shows a deep upper low off of the California coast, it will help to steer unstable upper waves into Texoma skies beginning Sunday. These plus copious amounts of moisture lead to a classic heavy rain event with only a very low potential for severe weather.

As for amounts, three different models agree on a heavy rain event but there are differences in the timing, the Euro model is a bit “drier” with 2-4 inches of rain while the GFS brings in the heavier rainfall of 3-6 inches a bit earlier. The FNMOC is in between with heavy rain Mon-Tue. The GFS is more believable with its output for this type of classic late-spring rain pattern, so I’m going with it for now.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Partly cloudy

Friday night: 30% Storms late, mainly west of Hwy. 75

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, 10% Showers

Sunday: 40% Thunderstorms

Monday: 60% Thunderstorms

Tuesday: 80% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: 80% Thunderstorms

Thursday: 40% Thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority