Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Suspect fatally shot in Ardmore dispensary robbery attempt identified

Samuel Dollarhide and Melissa Love
Samuel Dollarhide and Melissa Love(Carter Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police released the name Wednesday of the suspect shot dead during a robbery attempt at a dispensary last month.

Police said Samuel Tarell Dollarhide, 38, of Denton, Texas, was fatally shot by an employee at the Highest Choice on Grand Avenue on April 30 when he tried to rob the dispensary at gunpoint.

A woman in his car, Melissa Love, 28, was arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery.

No one else was hurt in the robbery attempt.

Ardmore Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is going to prison, for her part in a high speed chase that took officers across state...
Woman involved in high speed chase through state lines sentenced to prison
After decades of neglect, the future is looking brighter for the old Johns Manville plant,...
Update to Johns Manville Denison plant project announced
Former officer pleaded guilty to recording video up womens’ skirts
Former officer pleaded guilty to recording video up womens’ skirts
Restaurants needing staff to continue business after unemployment benefits hurting businesses
Local restaurants hurting for help due to unemployment benefits
Texoma native, professional Isreali basketball player talks about flaring tensions in the region.
Texoma native, professional Israeli basketball player talks about flaring tensions in the region

Latest News

Two fishing boats collided on Lake Texoma Wednesday morning.
Fishing boats collide on Lake Texoma
Tishomingo firefighters work to rescue a boy stuck in quicksand at the Washita River Wednesday...
Boy rescued from quicksand at Washita River
Restaurants needing staff to continue business after unemployment benefits hurting businesses
Local restaurants hurting for help due to unemployment benefits
Former Sherman High football player paralyzed during game 25 years ago returns to campus with...
Former Sherman High football player paralyzed during game 25 years ago returns to campus with book on overcoming adversity