Suspect fatally shot in Ardmore dispensary robbery attempt identified

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police released the name Wednesday of the suspect shot dead during a robbery attempt at a dispensary last month.

Police said Samuel Tarell Dollarhide, 38, of Denton, Texas, was fatally shot by an employee at the Highest Choice on Grand Avenue on April 30 when he tried to rob the dispensary at gunpoint.

A woman in his car, Melissa Love, 28, was arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery.

No one else was hurt in the robbery attempt.

Ardmore Police say the investigation is ongoing.

