Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Ardmore Soup Kitchen moving into temporary building

The Ardmore Soup Kitchen is changing buildings after serving people at the same location for 20...
The Ardmore Soup Kitchen is changing buildings after serving people at the same location for 20 years.(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Soup Kitchen is changing buildings after serving people at the same location for 20 years.

Board Member Laura Akers said Friday will be the last day for anyone in need who wants to visit the Downtown Ardmore location.

Akers said the kitchen will move to a temporary location to St. Philp’s Episcopal Church near Ardmore Central Park starting Monday.

“We are thrilled  to be a part of this community and take tribute to alleviating hunger relief,” said Laura Akers.

She said the move comes after the Kitchen’s lease agreement is set to expire in June.

On Monday, Akers said people can visit St. Philip’s Episcopal Church for a meal on weekdays from 6p.m. to 7 pm.

Akers said the Ardmore Soup Kitchen is planning on moving into a new location. She said people can expect to hear an announcement by the end of the summer.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is going to prison, for her part in a high speed chase that took officers across state...
Woman involved in high speed chase through state lines sentenced to prison
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
Former officer pleaded guilty to recording video up womens’ skirts
Former officer pleaded guilty to recording video up womens’ skirts
Restaurants needing staff to continue business after unemployment benefits hurting businesses
Local restaurants hurting for help due to unemployment benefits
After decades of neglect, the future is looking brighter for the old Johns Manville plant,...
Update to Johns Manville Denison plant project announced

Latest News

CDC says fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or social distance
Texoma schools lay out plans for masks for rest of the school year
Durant Police Department ceremony honors fallen Bryan Co. law enforcement officers.
Durant Police Department ceremony honors fallen Bryan Co. law enforcement officers
The Appraisal District shares why so many have seen a large increase, and what you can do about...
Grayson county homeowners receive increased appraisal notices
Complaint filed against Jeff Lowe with Love Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Lawyer: ‘Tiger King’s’ Jeff Lowe willing to give up big cats