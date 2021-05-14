Ardmore Soup Kitchen moving into temporary building

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Soup Kitchen is changing buildings after serving people at the same location for 20 years.

Board Member Laura Akers said Friday will be the last day for anyone in need who wants to visit the Downtown Ardmore location.

Akers said the kitchen will move to a temporary location to St. Philp’s Episcopal Church near Ardmore Central Park starting Monday.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this community and take tribute to alleviating hunger relief,” said Laura Akers.

She said the move comes after the Kitchen’s lease agreement is set to expire in June.

On Monday, Akers said people can visit St. Philip’s Episcopal Church for a meal on weekdays from 6p.m. to 7 pm.

Akers said the Ardmore Soup Kitchen is planning on moving into a new location. She said people can expect to hear an announcement by the end of the summer.

