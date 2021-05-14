Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Del. university uses government stimulus to cancel some student debt

Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.
Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPVI) - Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.

The university announced Wednesday it’s using the funds it received from the American Rescue Plan to reduce student debt.

Delaware State awarded $730,000 in debt relief to recent graduates facing financial hardship.

A total of 223 students each received about $3,300.

It made the difference in whether some students could graduate.

Delaware State administrators say it’s the least they could do for their graduates in this uncertain time.

Copyright 2021 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Dollarhide and Melissa Love
Suspect fatally shot in Ardmore dispensary robbery attempt identified
The Appraisal District shares why so many have seen a large increase, and what you can do about...
Grayson county homeowners receive increased appraisal notices
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
Two fishing boats collided on Lake Texoma Wednesday morning.
Fishing boats collide on Lake Texoma
Restaurants needing staff to continue business after unemployment benefits hurting businesses
Local restaurants hurting for help due to unemployment benefits

Latest News

The Mitchell family started the scholarship to honor Presley Mitchell and give back to young...
First recipient for Presley Mitchell Scholarship chosen
Police confirm a high school student died in a crash in Durant on Friday afternoon.
High school student killed in Durant crash
A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means
Target is pulling Pokemon and sports cards from its stores after a consumer was assaulted over...
Target stops selling Pokemon, sports trading cards in stores over safety concerns