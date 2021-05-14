Texoma Local
Expert Advice
High school student killed in Durant crash

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Police confirm a high school student died in a crash in Durant on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of South 9th Street and Waldron Street, just east of the Choctaw Casino and near the railroad tracks.

Durant police say a sedan was headed south and tried to turn east onto Waldron Street.

They say a white truck was going north and t-boned the sedan.

Police say the passenger in the sedan, a 19-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Police have not released the woman’s name or where she attended high school.

Durant police worked with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers to reconstruct the crash scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

