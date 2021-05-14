Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Nearly half MLB teams reach 85% vaccine threshold

MLB says nearly half of all teams have reached the 85% threshold of fully vaccinated individuals.
MLB says nearly half of all teams have reached the 85% threshold of fully vaccinated individuals.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Major League Baseball is letting some teams relax their COVID-19 protocols.

On Friday, the league said nearly half of major league teams have 85% of their players and coaches vaccinated.

Clubs that reach that level can loosen up health and safety protocols.

The league also reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases this week.

That number includes eight members of the New York Yankees, who tested positive despite already being vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Dollarhide and Melissa Love
Suspect fatally shot in Ardmore dispensary robbery attempt identified
The Appraisal District shares why so many have seen a large increase, and what you can do about...
Grayson county homeowners receive increased appraisal notices
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
Two fishing boats collided on Lake Texoma Wednesday morning.
Fishing boats collide on Lake Texoma
Restaurants needing staff to continue business after unemployment benefits hurting businesses
Local restaurants hurting for help due to unemployment benefits

Latest News

A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time...
States, business sort out what new CDC mask guidance means
Woman loses $26 million lottery ticket by accidentally putting it through the wash.
Woman says $26M California lottery ticket destroyed in wash
Woman loses $26 million lottery ticket by accidentally putting it through the wash.
California lottery winner washed ticket, loses millions
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden cancels Trump’s planned ‘Garden of American Heroes’
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who has been endorsed by GOP leaders to replace Rep. Liz Cheney,...
In devotion to Trump, House GOP taps Stefanik for a top post