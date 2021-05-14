Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Police: 9 wounded, 3 critically, in Providence, Rhode Island

Authorities respond to the scene where multiple people were wounded in a shooting, Thursday,...
Authorities respond to the scene where multiple people were wounded in a shooting, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Providence, R.I.(AP Photo/William J. Kole)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island’s capital said nine people have been wounded in a shooting.

Providence Police Chief Col. Hugh T. Clements told reporters Thursday evening that three of the nine were critically wounded.

Clements believed the shooting was the largest in city history.

It took place in the southeastern neighborhood of Washington Park just before 7 p.m. No arrests have been made.

Clements stressed the investigation was in its early stages. He also said multiple guns were used.

Witnesses at the scene said shots were fired outside a home.

