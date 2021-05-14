Dry Saturday, a Soggy Mess after that

Lake Texoma is now slowly falling as the outflow is exceeding the inflow. The lake should fall more quickly over the next few days, perhaps a foot or two total by Sunday.

High pressure will hold on to our weather for two more days before a huge storm system set up shop over the 4-coners area. Get out and enjoy the sunshine today and Saturday with temps in the 70s’. The storm system to our west will allow for short waves of energy to move over Texoma starting Saturday night into Friday of next week. Each wave may allow for strong to severe storms and very heavy rainfall. Rainfall may add up to 3-6 inches by late next week.

Forecast:

Today, mostly sunny, high 75, SSE 10-20

Tonight, partly cloudy, low 60, SE 5-10

Saturday, partly cloudy and windy, high 80, S. 10-25, 40% t-storms sat. Night

Sunday, mostly cloudy, 60% showers/t-storms, S. 10-20, 64/74

Monday, mostly cloudy, 60% showers/t-storms, SE 5-15, 63/78

Tuesday, mostly cloudy, 60% showers/t-storms, SE 5-15, 64/78

Wednesday, mostly cloudy, 80% showers/t-storms, SSE 10-20, 64/77

Thursday, mostly cloudy, 70% showers/t-storms, S/N 10-20, 62/78

Tom Miller

Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority