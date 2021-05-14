Texoma schools lay out plans for masks for rest of the school year

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The CDC now recommends that if you’re fully vaccinated you can now go out and do things that you weren’t able to do before, like not wearing masks and social distancing.

News 12 spoke with a couple of Neblett Elementary parents and grandparents about the new guidance.

“I would rather they have to wear masks at school,” Neblett Elementary Grandparent Pat Kail said.

The Centers for disease control and prevention announced on Thursday that if you’re a fully vaccinated person you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.

“I don’t feel that anybody should be governed on how they if they wear a masks or if they don’t. I think if you feel like you need to wear one then you should but if you don’t then you shouldn’t be made to wear anything,” Neblett Elementary Parent Danielle Garnhold said.

Sherman ISD has not yet announced any updates to their district’s health and safety protocols for the end of the school year, but if they make any updates, the school will notify the parents directly first.

Superintendent of Ada City Schools, Mike Anderson, said they are taking the same approach.

“We will probably try to remain with our mask mandate throughout the remainder of the school year,” Anderson said.

Ada plans to continue online schooling for next year, if needed.

“Our plans right now are to continue with a form of our virtual school, what we call Cougar Academy, it will be a scaled back model, this year obviously with the COVID-19 everyone was caught by surprise and trying to put the best plan in place for the most kids and their families and keep them as safe as possible,” Anderson said.

Even before the latest CDC guidance Durant ISD made the decision to do away with masks as long as there is no major increase in COVID cases.

Neblett elementary grandparent Pat Kail hopes Sherman ISD keeps their current policies in place.

“I still think you still need to social distance and for the schools they still aren’t going to be vaccinated because it’s not going young enough and I’m not sure I’m ready for the younger kids to be vaccinated,” Kail siad.

News 12 reached out to Denison and Ardmore school districts to see their plans for the rest of the school and are waiting hear back.

