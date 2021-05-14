Tishomingo’s Lawley signs with MSC, Cothran with OCU

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - It was signing day in Tishomingo, with a pair of athletes going to the next level. Jackson Lawley will continue his basketball career just down the road at Murray State College. And Cody Cothran is O.K.C. bound, signing to run track at Oklahoma City University.

“The atmosphere, they like to win,” said Lawley. “The team, the coaches, the whole community, they’ll have my back.”

“The coaches were great in my recruiting process,” said Cothran. “Excellence is a habit up there, that’s something I strive for.”

