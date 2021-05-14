Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Woman injured in train vs. car crash in Marshall Co.

A train struck a car at a crossing south of Madill Friday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to a Plano hospital after her car was struck by a train at a crossing south of Madill Friday morning.

Marshall County emergency manager Robert Chaney said it happened around 9:15 a.m. at State Highway 70F and Highway 106.

Chaney said the woman was ejected from the vehicle and no other people were inside.

The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

The railroad crossing was not equipped with lights or crossing arms.

News 12 has a reporter on scene and will have more when it becomes available.

