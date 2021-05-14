Woman injured in train vs. car crash in Marshall Co.

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to a Plano hospital after her car was struck by a train at a crossing south of Madill Friday morning.

Marshall County emergency manager Robert Chaney said it happened around 9:15 a.m. at State Highway 70F and Highway 106.

Chaney said the woman was ejected from the vehicle and no other people were inside.

The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

The railroad crossing was not equipped with lights or crossing arms.

