Ada American Legion hosts Armed forces day parade

The American Legion in Ada hosted an Armed Forces day Parade to honor men and women in the military.(kxii)
By Joe Valdez
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The American Legion in Ada hosted an Armed Forces day Parade to honor men and women in the military.

“We wanted our town to know that our veterans and those still serving need the support of our community,” said James Kercheval, Ada Legion post commander.

Dozens of people rolled into Ada Saturday. Kercheval said this year’s turnout was its largest in five years.

“You know it’s a sense of pride, it’s a sense of being recognized, it’s a sense of knowing this town is supporting them,” said Kercheval.

Kercheval said people showed up and filled Main Street to greet rides on motorcycles, cars and floats.

He said the simplest of gestures like visiting the parade or waving an American flag means the world to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“That just means the world to myself as a combat vet and all of these other combat veterans,” said Kercheval.

Kercheval said this year the Legion is honoring one of the founding members of the American Legion Howard Maxey Post 72, Lynn Harbin.

Harbin served in World War II in the U.S. Navy. His son’s, Harrol and Paul Harbin, were there to honor their father’s legacy.

“It’s a great honor for dad and it’s all about dad. I can’t tell you how proud I am to be his son,” said Harrol.

Paul said he served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, and he said he considers the parade to be an unofficial Memorial Day.

“This armed forces day parade is to honor all the veterans... that are serving, who have served and have died. It’s the same thing as a memorial day,” said Paul.

