Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Bunch signs with SOSU cheer

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - At S&S High School, Kyla Bunch put pen to paper, signing her letter of intent to join the cheer team, and the color guard at Southeastern. Bunch says SOSU was the perfect place for her.

“My senior year started, and I can’t let go of those memories on the football field, or in the gym,” said Bunch. “It feels crazy. It doesn’t feel real that I’m signing today.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm a high school student died in a crash in Durant on Friday afternoon.
High school student killed in Durant crash
Samuel Dollarhide and Melissa Love
Suspect fatally shot in Ardmore dispensary robbery attempt identified
The Appraisal District shares why so many have seen a large increase, and what you can do about...
Grayson county homeowners receive increased appraisal notices
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
Two fishing boats collided on Lake Texoma Wednesday morning.
Fishing boats collide on Lake Texoma

Latest News

Gunter-Whitesboro Baseball Highlights
Gunter-Whitesboro Baseball Highlights
Bells-Grandview Baseball Highlights
Bells-Grandview Baseball Highlights
Whitewright-Grandview Softball Highlights
Whitewright-Grandview Softball Highlights
Sam Rayburn-Alvord Baseball Highlights
Sam Rayburn-Alvord Baseball Highlights
Whitewright's Evans signs with Wayland Baptist
Whitewright’s Evans signs with Wayland Baptist