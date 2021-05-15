Bunch signs with SOSU cheer

SADLER, Texas (KXII) - At S&S High School, Kyla Bunch put pen to paper, signing her letter of intent to join the cheer team, and the color guard at Southeastern. Bunch says SOSU was the perfect place for her.

“My senior year started, and I can’t let go of those memories on the football field, or in the gym,” said Bunch. “It feels crazy. It doesn’t feel real that I’m signing today.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.