First recipient for Presley Mitchell Scholarship chosen

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A Denison family is honoring their 11-year-old daughter who passed away during a softball tournament in 2019. They started a scholarship in Presley Mitchell’s name, and they recently chose its first recipient.

Texoma Health Foundation Park is where 11-year-old Presley Mitchell played her last game. The first recipient of the Presley Mitchell Scholarship Award was chosen recently by her family.

“Softball it’s just like an escape,” said scholarship recipient Madison Carter.

Carter is a 4 year varsity softball starter for Denison high school.

“Like whenever you step onto the softball field it seems like all of my worries go away. And it’s just a calming place to be and it’s fun. And I do it because it’s fun and I love the people that surround me in it,” said Carter.

Carter and Mitchell played in the same softball organization. Carter says she was like a big sister to Mitchell and the younger players.

“She just blew my mind because of how young she was and how great of a softball player she already was at such a young age,” said Carter.

A Denison family is honoring their 11-year-old daughter, Presley Mitchell, who passed away during a softball tournament in 2019. (KXII)

Mitchell collapsed on the field during a 2019 tournament. She died later at the hospital. The Mitchell family started the scholarship to honor Mitchell and give back to young athletes just like her. It’s funded through their annual November softball tournament, held in Presley’s memory.

They chose Carter because of her passion for softball, her ambition for higher education, and her positive spirit, much like Presley.

“I would have to compare Madison’s heart to Presley’s heart. If she saw someone struggling, she would go out and give them support and give them encouragement to keep pushing forward. If you ever saw her on the ball field, she shined,” said Lori Skipper, Presley Mitchell’s aunt.

Carter says she couldn’t believe it when she was chosen for the award, but is humbled to be recognized in Mitchell’s honor.

“The softball family just came all together and it was an amazing feeling and an amazing thing to witness,” said Carter.

Carter will be attending Central Christian College of Kansas on a 4 year softball scholarship, studying pre-law and psychology.

“It’s an amazing feeling to know that I had that type of impact on Presley and I had that type of impact on her family,” said Carter.

The family says an application process will be put into place for future recipients.

