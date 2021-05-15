International Aerobatic Club holds regional competition in Texoma

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The International Aerobatic Club host their regional competition this weekend at the North Texas Regional Airport.

Aerobatics flying involves anything an aircraft does that would not be used in normal flight, like barrel rolls and loops.

This weekend, pilots from all over the south are in Texoma to prove who is the best at it.

“To see people get excited about flying machines doing their thing it’s just fantastic it’s really really fun,” assistance course director for the regional competition David Valaer said.

Around 40 pilots are out to compete.

“I wanted to do aerobatics since I was a kid so for me I looked into it myself, I did my own research for it. I just wanted to go upside down, do loops and rolls and finally found out there was a thing called an international aerobatic club,” pilot Julia Wood said.

Wood is one of the five percent of female pilots in the world and one of just four in her local club.

Wood is a commercial pilot for her day job, but then in her free time.

“It was fun from the very beginning. First time I went up in an airplane that could do a roll I was absolutely hooked, just loved it. Then I found out you could do a loop, yeah ok so now we can put the two together, oh wait you can compete? There’s a club you can join and you can actually compete against other people? I was hooked,” Wood said.

Pilots have to stay within the confines of a box drawn on the ground when they perform their routines.

It’s an added challenge, it takes a total of four seconds to fly a plane from end to end of it.

Fly out of the box, and your score will take a hit.

“We are about 2,000 to 3,000 feet up in the air. We’ve done loopty loops, barrel rolls, hammer heads and aileron rolls, it’s been a blast,” Kylee Dedmon said.

This is the first time in four years the regional competition is at the North Texas Regional Airport and fans came out to support on Friday.

“It’s fun, it’s really neat. I mean these pilots are amazing, these planes are so cool and there is just a lot of really neat people out here so everyone is so friendly and it’s been fun so far,” Jones said.

“We got two more flights to go for tomorrow to finish up the competition tomorrow afternoon tomorrow evening,” Valaer said.

The competition has a variety of ages competing with the oldest pilot being 84, and he’s actually in second place tonight.

The event starts at 8 am tomorrow and they said they’ll just continue until the last plane flies.

