New extension to the Perrin Museum in honor of Veteran Volunteer

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Perrin Air Force Base Historical Museum opened up their new extensions this morning, in honor of veteran and museum volunteer, Bill Byers.

The Bill and Peggy Byers Hangar started after the museum had more donated artifacts than they had space, and they wanted to build an extension for the new items.

Bill and his wife donated the money to bring the new area to life.

“Well I’m elated that we finally got this extension built, we really needed it and we talked a lot about it and finally we decided we had to do something about it and so we did,” Byers said.

Veterans, community members, and Bill’s son, all came out to support and see the new extension.

“I was amazed at how many people did show up out here today for this dedication,” Byers said.

Bill said he hopes that the museum will still be here for generations to come.

