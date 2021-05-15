Silo Baseball wins fourth-straight state title

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KXII) -The Silo Rebels brought home their fourth-straight spring state championship after a 5-3 victory over the Christian Heritage Crusaders, Saturday afternoon.

“We would’ve been a five-peat if we got to play in the spring but I’ll settle with four,” said Silo pitcher Tagen Conary. “We’re brothers. We stick together and when it gets hard we stay with each other.”

The Rebels have appeared in each of the last nine spring title games and now bring their win total to 16, between fall and spring.

“But for most of these guys, if they were on the team they weren’t the players. They were probably bench guys,” said Silo head coach Billy Jack Bowen. “So for these guys it’s a first experience for them and there’s nothing like it. If you’ve won multiple ones, it doesn’t matter because these guys haven’t.”

“It’s indescribable. It’s so surreal,” said Chase Corbin. “I’ve done it four times and the fourth time hasn’t change from the first.”

Silo jumped out to a 2-0 lead after a 2-RBI double by Easton Ford. Josh Trout and Mason Urbany would each tally and RBI for the Rebels.

Christian Heritage would pull within two in the top of the seventh before Will Farr struck out the final batter to give Silo their fourth consecutive state championship.

“I didn’t know if he called it a strike or not,” Farr said. “So I was just waiting and then I finally threw my glove up. It’s the best felling ever.”

