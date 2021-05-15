Stratford man in federal custody after charged for allegedly murdering girlfriend

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - 26-year-old Tanner Washington is federally charged for supposedly murdering his 17-year-old girlfriend, Faith Lindsey in 2019.

Lindsey, a Chickasaw tribal member was reported missing early November 2019 in Pontotoc County. The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations determined Washington was responsible for her murder a month later.

Court documents show Washington tried to seek the McGirt ruling, which states that Oklahoma district attorneys have no jurisdiction in tribal crimes committed to or against tribal citizens.

But Pontotoc District Attorney Paul Smith said the federal government picked up his case, and said Washington will remain in federal custody in the Pittsburg County Jail in McAlester.

Smith said Washington has been charged for murder in Indian Country. He is due in court via video conference on May 17, 2021 at 10 a.m.

