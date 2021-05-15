Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Stratford man in federal custody after charged for allegedly murdering girlfriend

26-year-old Tanner Washington is federally charged for supposedly murdering his 17-year-old...
26-year-old Tanner Washington is federally charged for supposedly murdering his 17-year-old girlfriend, Faith Lindsey in 2019 in Pontotoc County.(kxii)
By Joe Valdez
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - 26-year-old Tanner Washington is federally charged for supposedly murdering his 17-year-old girlfriend, Faith Lindsey in 2019.

Lindsey, a Chickasaw tribal member was reported missing early November 2019 in Pontotoc County. The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations determined Washington was responsible for her murder a month later.

Court documents show Washington tried to seek the McGirt ruling, which states that Oklahoma district attorneys have no jurisdiction in tribal crimes committed to or against tribal citizens.

But Pontotoc District Attorney Paul Smith said the federal government picked up his case, and said Washington will remain in federal custody in the Pittsburg County Jail in McAlester.

Smith said Washington has been charged for murder in Indian Country. He is due in court via video conference on May 17, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Dollarhide and Melissa Love
Suspect fatally shot in Ardmore dispensary robbery attempt identified
The Appraisal District shares why so many have seen a large increase, and what you can do about...
Grayson county homeowners receive increased appraisal notices
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
Two fishing boats collided on Lake Texoma Wednesday morning.
Fishing boats collide on Lake Texoma
Restaurants needing staff to continue business after unemployment benefits hurting businesses
Local restaurants hurting for help due to unemployment benefits

Latest News

Lake Texoma water levels are right about where they need to be this time of year with...
Lake Texoma levels on the rise with rain in the forecast
After being floored with requests, an Oklahoma City based restaurant is branching out to Ardmore.
Ted’s Tacos and Cantina branching out to Ardmore, opening July
The Mitchell family started the scholarship to honor Presley Mitchell and give back to young...
First recipient for Presley Mitchell Scholarship chosen
Police confirm a high school student died in a crash in Durant on Friday afternoon.
High school student killed in Durant crash