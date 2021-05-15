Ted’s Tacos and Cantina branching out to Ardmore, opening July

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - After being floored with requests, an Oklahoma City based restaurant is branching out to Ardmore.

Spokesperson David Foxx said they’re moving into the Old Cotton Patch on 12th street near Crystal Rock Cathedral.

Foxx said it’s a fast casual restaurant meaning there’s no table service, but the orders will be made in front of the customers.

He said people in Ardmore will get to experience their specialty tacos, loaded waffle fries and so much more.

“The rumors are true and we are looking at July 5th as our opening day,” said Foxx.

Foxx said his Ardmore location is recruiting and hiring, people can click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.