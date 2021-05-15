Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Ted’s Tacos and Cantina branching out to Ardmore, opening July

After being floored with requests, an Oklahoma City based restaurant is branching out to Ardmore.
After being floored with requests, an Oklahoma City based restaurant is branching out to Ardmore.(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - After being floored with requests, an Oklahoma City based restaurant is branching out to Ardmore.

Spokesperson David Foxx said they’re moving into the Old Cotton Patch on 12th street near Crystal Rock Cathedral.

Foxx said it’s a fast casual restaurant meaning there’s no table service, but the orders will be made in front of the customers.

He said people in Ardmore will get to experience their specialty tacos, loaded waffle fries and so much more.

“The rumors are true and we are looking at July 5th as our opening day,” said Foxx.

Foxx said his Ardmore location is recruiting and hiring, people can click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Dollarhide and Melissa Love
Suspect fatally shot in Ardmore dispensary robbery attempt identified
The Appraisal District shares why so many have seen a large increase, and what you can do about...
Grayson county homeowners receive increased appraisal notices
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
Two fishing boats collided on Lake Texoma Wednesday morning.
Fishing boats collide on Lake Texoma
Restaurants needing staff to continue business after unemployment benefits hurting businesses
Local restaurants hurting for help due to unemployment benefits

Latest News

Lake Texoma water levels are right about where they need to be this time of year with...
Lake Texoma levels on the rise with rain in the forecast
26-year-old Tanner Washington is federally charged for supposedly murdering his 17-year-old...
Stratford man in federal custody after charged for allegedly murdering girlfriend
The Mitchell family started the scholarship to honor Presley Mitchell and give back to young...
First recipient for Presley Mitchell Scholarship chosen
Police confirm a high school student died in a crash in Durant on Friday afternoon.
High school student killed in Durant crash