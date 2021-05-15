Van Alstyne’s Cuthbertson signs with Midland, Hartsfield signs with UNT

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - There was a pair of signings in Van Alstyne on Friday. Austin Cuthbertson will continue his powerlifting career at Midland University in Nebraska. He won a state title in powerlifting this year.

Tatum Hartsfield will be making the trip to Denton to join the Cheer team at U.N.T. Both are looking forward to the next step.

“It’s where I really like, I’m really blessed to have the opportunity to go to the collegiate level,” said Cuthbertson. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

“I already knew the coaches, ever since sophomore year, they were recruiting me,” said Hartsfield. “I just knew it was the perfect place.”

