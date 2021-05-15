Texoma Local
Video surfaced of someone dressed as Ku Klux Klan member at Callisburg ISD school

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - Callisburg ISD said they’re investigating after a video surfaced of someone at school dressed as a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

According to the district, the video has been circulating social media for the past two days and involves former employees.

Callisburg ISD said several recent posts show behavior that’s unacceptable in a school setting.

The video took place in a classroom at the middle and high school building.

In a statement released on Saturday, they said the content is at least four years old.

They’re trying to find out which employees and students were involved, and said they’ll continue to monitor the posts and investigate any more allegations.

In their statement, the district said, “They apologize to anyone who was offended when these actions occurred in the past and apologize to anyone who is being offended at this time.”

They said the actions in the video and photos don’t represent the Callisburg ISD core values, and they’ll be taking more security measures to ensure a peaceful ending to the year.

Posted by Callisburg Independent School District on Saturday, May 15, 2021

We are aware of a video that was posted to Facebook on May 13 depicting a very inappropriate event that occurred in a...

Posted by Callisburg Independent School District on Friday, May 14, 2021

