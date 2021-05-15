Whitewright’s Evans signs with Wayland Baptist

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Whitewright football star Reilly Evans has agreed to take his talents to Wayland Baptist. Evans played a big role in the Tigers successful season, helping out their defense in a big way, and says he’s ready for what’s next.

“I just love it up there. I just fell in love with everything. It was just a cool environment,” said Evans. “I just can’t wait till I go up there. It crazy how it just happened. I just always thought, I’m going to go play college football an it just happened and I can’t wait for it.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.