Ardmore Community garden opening its gates after closing during the pandemic

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A community garden in Ardmore is opening its gates for the first time since 2020 due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Ardmore Parks and Recreation supervisor Tes Stewart said anyone can plant and pick vegetables from the community garden.

Stewart said people have been meeting up at Whittington Park near the Hardy Murphy Coliseum.

She said community members and volunteers are in the early stages of growing veggies like onions, carrots and lettuce.

“Anybody can come by and grab what they want. We have a schedule each week for watering days, picking days and then we get it all picked, you can come by and grab whatever you like,” said Stewart.

People can reach out on the Ardmore Parks and Rec’s Facebook page and their website to learn more.

