ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The class 5A state track meet was held in Ardmore over the weekend, with teams from around the state competing. The Ardmore boys team won the overall state title, and the Ardmore girls team won the state championship as well. Click here to see a full list of the class 5A results, which includes Ardmore, Ada, and Durant student-athletes.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.