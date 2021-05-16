Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Police: Mom detained after 2 children found dead in Arizona

By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say two children have been found dead in a suburban Phoenix apartment after a woman flagged down a police officer and told them she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children.

Tempe Police spokesman Sgt. Steven Carbajal says officers went to the woman’s apartment Saturday and found a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead with “obvious signs of physical trauma.”

Carbajal says the woman, 40-year-old Yui Inoue, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

No other identities have been released.

Police say they had been called to the same apartment earlier Saturday because of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm a high school student died in a crash in Durant on Friday afternoon.
High school student killed in Durant crash
26-year-old Tanner Washington is federally charged for supposedly murdering his 17-year-old...
Stratford man in federal custody after charged for allegedly murdering girlfriend
Callisburg ISD said they’re investigating after a video surfaced of someone at school dressed...
Video surfaced of someone dressed as Ku Klux Klan member at Callisburg ISD school
A woman was critically injured in a train vs. car collision south of Madill Friday morning.
Woman injured in train vs. car crash in Marshall Co.
Lake Texoma water levels are right about where they need to be this time of year with...
Lake Texoma levels on the rise with rain in the forecast

Latest News

Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by...
Israeli strikes kill 42, topple buildings in Gaza City
Walt Disney World has loosened its face mask policies after the federal government loosened its...
Florida’s amusement parks loosen pandemic mask requirements
Arizona's slow-moving election audit continues.
Republican Arizona election official says Trump claim ‘unhinged’
The audit comes after baseless conspiracy theories suggesting there were problems with the...
Election audit in Arizona's largest county on hold for graduations