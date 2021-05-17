Texoma Local
70 big cats confiscated from Tiger King Park

Jeff Lowe of Tiger King fame says federal agents confiscated 70 big cats from his park in Thackerville on Monday. He says one has died.
Jeff Lowe of Tiger King fame says federal agents confiscated 70 big cats from his park in Thackerville on Monday. He says one has died.
Jeff Lowe of Tiger King fame says federal agents confiscated 70 big cats from his park in Thackerville on Monday. He says one has died.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Thackerville, Okla. (KXII) - Federal agents swarmed the Tiger King Park in Thackerville on Monday afternoon.

Jeff Lowe, the zoo’s operator, tells News 12 around 70 big cats were taken and one died in the process.

A reporter on the scene says several big trailers have been seen entering and leaving the property.

The Department of Justice has declined to comment for now.

Lowe says there are still other animals on the property and could not confirm why the cats were being taken.

He tells News 12 he, ‘did nothing wrong’.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates throughout the evening.

