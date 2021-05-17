Ardmore mother honors son’s memory five years after his murder

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore mother is honoring her son’s memory five years after he and his roommate were murdered in 2016.

Cissy Sexton held a balloon release at Walker Park in Ardmore for her son Aaron Leavers.

Sexton said Leavers and his roommate, Anthony Rogers were killed inside of their apartment in 2016.

The suspected murder, Craig Stanford pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two life sentenced without parole, one for each one of his slayings.

Every year, Sexton honors her son’s memory, but says this year will be the last and she said she plans to finally take the steps to move on.

“You know, my mama told me for five years, ‘Let that baby rest,” it’s time,” said Sexton.

Sexton said her Aaron’s memory lives on in his three kids.

