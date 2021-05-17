Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Ardmore mother honors son’s memory five years after his murder

An Ardmore mother is honoring her son’s memory five years after he and his roommate were...
An Ardmore mother is honoring her son’s memory five years after he and his roommate were murdered in 2016.(kxii)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore mother is honoring her son’s memory five years after he and his roommate were murdered in 2016.

Cissy Sexton held a balloon release at Walker Park in Ardmore for her son Aaron Leavers.

Sexton said Leavers and his roommate, Anthony Rogers were killed inside of their apartment in 2016.

The suspected murder, Craig Stanford pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two life sentenced without parole, one for each one of his slayings.

Every year, Sexton honors her son’s memory, but says this year will be the last and she said she plans to finally take the steps to move on.

“You know, my mama told me for five years, ‘Let that baby rest,” it’s time,” said Sexton.

Sexton said her Aaron’s memory lives on in his three kids.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm a high school student died in a crash in Durant on Friday afternoon.
High school student killed in Durant crash
26-year-old Tanner Washington is federally charged for supposedly murdering his 17-year-old...
Stratford man in federal custody after charged for allegedly murdering girlfriend
Callisburg ISD said they’re investigating after a video surfaced of someone at school dressed...
Video surfaced of someone dressed as Ku Klux Klan member at Callisburg ISD school
A woman was critically injured in a train vs. car collision south of Madill Friday morning.
Woman injured in train vs. car crash in Marshall Co.
Lake Texoma water levels are right about where they need to be this time of year with...
Lake Texoma levels on the rise with rain in the forecast

Latest News

A community garden in Ardmore is opening its gates for the first time since 2020 due to the...
Ardmore Community garden opening its gates after closing during the pandemic
The American Legion in Ada hosted an Armed Forces Day parade to honor men and women in the...
Ada American Legion hosts Armed Forces Day parade
Missing Tiger Found in Texas
Callisburg ISD said they’re investigating after a video surfaced of someone at school dressed...
Video surfaced of someone dressed as Ku Klux Klan member at Callisburg ISD school