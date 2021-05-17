Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez tie the knot

Ariana Grande appears at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. A...
Ariana Grande appears at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Grande's rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn't not clear when the wedding took place.(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana Grande is a newlywed.

A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Grande’s rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn’t clear when the wedding took place.

“The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” the rep told People.

Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, announced their engagement in December. They began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the pandemic.

Grande is currently on the pop charts with the hits “34+35,” “Positions,” “pov” and the “Save Your Tears” remix with The Weeknd. She will work as a coach on “The Voice” in the fall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was taken to the hospital Sunday night after crashing into a shopping center sign in...
Car crashes into shopping center sign in Sherman
Callisburg ISD said they’re investigating after a video surfaced of someone at school dressed...
Video surfaced of someone dressed as Ku Klux Klan member at Callisburg ISD school
Police confirm a high school student died in a crash in Durant on Friday afternoon.
High school student killed in Durant crash
An Ardmore mother is honoring her son’s memory five years after he and his roommate were...
Ardmore mother honors son’s memory five years after his murder
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street

Latest News

FILE — In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges
An Israeli airstrike early Sunday hit two civilian buildings, killing at least two Palestinians...
Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive
Jeff Lowe of Tiger King fame says federal agents confiscated 70 big cats from his park in...
70 big cats confiscated from Tiger King Park
This Saturday, May 15, 2021, booking photo released by Tempe Police Department shows Yui Inoue,...
Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver
Mask confusion across the U.S.