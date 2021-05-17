Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Car crashes into shopping center sign in Sherman

A man was taken to the hospital Sunday night after crashing into a shopping center sign in...
A man was taken to the hospital Sunday night after crashing into a shopping center sign in Sherman.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday night after crashing into a shopping center sign in Sherman.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. on North Grand Avenue off Texoma Parkway.

Sherman police say two cars were headed east on Grand Avenue when one rear-ended the other.

That caused the first car to go off the road and hit the sign outside Cicis Pizza.

Police say the driver in the car that was rear-ended was not injured.

The driver who hit the bricks was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

A Cicis employee says police asked everyone to leave the restaurant around 6 p.m. and they had to close.

Sherman police say after rear-ending another car, a car went off the road and hit the sign...
Sherman police say after rear-ending another car, a car went off the road and hit the sign outside Cicis Pizza.(KXII)

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm a high school student died in a crash in Durant on Friday afternoon.
High school student killed in Durant crash
26-year-old Tanner Washington is federally charged for supposedly murdering his 17-year-old...
Stratford man in federal custody after charged for allegedly murdering girlfriend
Callisburg ISD said they’re investigating after a video surfaced of someone at school dressed...
Video surfaced of someone dressed as Ku Klux Klan member at Callisburg ISD school
A woman was critically injured in a train vs. car collision south of Madill Friday morning.
Woman injured in train vs. car crash in Marshall Co.
Lake Texoma water levels are right about where they need to be this time of year with...
Lake Texoma levels on the rise with rain in the forecast

Latest News

An Ardmore mother is honoring her son’s memory five years after he and his roommate were...
Ardmore mother honors son’s memory five years after his murder
A community garden in Ardmore is opening its gates for the first time since 2020 due to the...
Ardmore Community garden opening its gates after closing during the pandemic
The American Legion in Ada hosted an Armed Forces Day parade to honor men and women in the...
Ada American Legion hosts Armed Forces Day parade
Missing Tiger Found in Texas