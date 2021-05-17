Car crashes into shopping center sign in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday night after crashing into a shopping center sign in Sherman.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. on North Grand Avenue off Texoma Parkway.

Sherman police say two cars were headed east on Grand Avenue when one rear-ended the other.

That caused the first car to go off the road and hit the sign outside Cicis Pizza.

Police say the driver in the car that was rear-ended was not injured.

The driver who hit the bricks was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

A Cicis employee says police asked everyone to leave the restaurant around 6 p.m. and they had to close.

