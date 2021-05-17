Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Community mourns loss after fatal pedestrian crash

By Emily Tabar
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Many are grieving tonight after the loss of A 34-year-old Denison resident, known and loved by friends and coworkers as Sammi Mitchell-Henderson, after she was struck by a car while walking on a Denison highway last week.

Now the community is coming together to celebrate her life, and raise awareness to prevent anymore accidents on Spur 503.

Christopher Creed said he was close friends with Sammi Mitchell-Henderson and even lived with her for 2 years.

“We spent a lot of holidays together, a lot of time with my family, my brother. You know as far as we’re concerned that’s our little sister,” said Creed.

Creed said Sammi was walking home from her job at HeyDay late Wednesday night when she was hit by a car on Spur 503 near Park avenue. She died from her injuries 2 days later. Police say it wasn’t a hit and run, and they’re still investigating what happened.

A petition is circulating for the city to add lights and reduce the speed limit around the accident site.

“And it’s not just these areas that need it. There’s how many pedestrians that’ve been hit in the last year and died just between Sherman and Denison. It’s a dark road, it’s a dark corner. Something needs to be done about it,” said Creed.

Creed said a benefit in Sammi’s memory is scheduled for June 5th at the Kiotee Club.

“There’ll be horseshoe tournament, pool tournament, 50/50 raffle, we’re gathering things for a silent auction, stuff like that. And all the proceeds are gonna go to charities that Sammi was involved in on a regular basis,” said Creed.

Sammi worked at Heyday. The entertainment center posted a remembrance of Sammi on Facebook and dozens shared their positive experiences because of Mitchell.

“She loved her job tremendously. She enjoyed doing anything that allowed her to be able to dance, have fun, play games. She was just pure joy all the time,” said Creed.

HeyDay will be closed to the public Wednesday and say at 7:00 p.m. they will hold a celebration of life, open to anyone who may have been touched by Sammi.

