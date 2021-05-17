Denison police investigate fatal pedestrian crash

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Spur 503 that occurred last week.

Police identified the pedestrian as Sergio Mitchell, 34, who was struck just before midnight last Wednesday night.

An online petition started on the website Change.org identified the victim as Sammi Mitchell-Henderson.

Mitchell succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash Friday.

Police released no further details on the incident and say it remains under investigation.

