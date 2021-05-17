Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Final day of the Texas State Bass Fishing Championship

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Sunday was the final day of the Texas High School Bass Fishing State Tournament.

Eighteen local teams hit the water along with more than 270 teams from across the state competing.

Teams like Pottsboro, Sherman, Gunter, and Van Alstyne all braved the harsh conditions and brought in some big fish.

Results will posted once available.

