Johnson transferring to Austin College

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Austin College Women’s Basketball team will have a familiar face next season as former Collinsville Lady Pirate, Carrie Johnson, is transferring AC from Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Johnson had a career high 13-points against Southwestern in January. She scored over 3,000 points over the span of her high school career.

Johnson will be joining a lady Roos team that made it to the conference semifinals last season.

