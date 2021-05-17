Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Johnson transferring to Austin College

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Austin College Women’s Basketball team will have a familiar face next season as former Collinsville Lady Pirate, Carrie Johnson, is transferring AC from Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Johnson had a career high 13-points against Southwestern in January. She scored over 3,000 points over the span of her high school career.

Johnson will be joining a lady Roos team that made it to the conference semifinals last season.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm a high school student died in a crash in Durant on Friday afternoon.
High school student killed in Durant crash
26-year-old Tanner Washington is federally charged for supposedly murdering his 17-year-old...
Stratford man in federal custody after charged for allegedly murdering girlfriend
Callisburg ISD said they’re investigating after a video surfaced of someone at school dressed...
Video surfaced of someone dressed as Ku Klux Klan member at Callisburg ISD school
A woman was critically injured in a train vs. car collision south of Madill Friday morning.
Woman injured in train vs. car crash in Marshall Co.
Lake Texoma water levels are right about where they need to be this time of year with...
Lake Texoma levels on the rise with rain in the forecast

Latest News

Ardmore hosts 5A state track meet
Ardmore hosts 5A state track meet
Silo wins class 2A baseball state title
Silo Baseball wins fourth-straight state title
Gunter-Whitesboro Baseball Highlights
Gunter-Whitesboro Baseball Highlights
Bells-Grandview Baseball Highlights
Bells-Grandview Baseball Highlights