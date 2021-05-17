OSBI searching for missing Hugo couple

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - State and local authorities are looking for a missing Hugo couple.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday police requested their assitance with the suspicious disappearance of Jared Lennox, 34, and Krystal Terrell, 31.

The couple was last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma, on or about May 1. They were reported missing May 12.

Anyone who had contact with either Lennox or Terrell after May 1, or has knowledge of his or her whereabouts or circumstances surrounding their disappearance is encouraged to contact the Hugo Police Department at (580) 326-2130 or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.

