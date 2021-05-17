Texoma Local
Pipeline flows, but pump prices increase

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.(Source: WLOS, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Gas is once again flowing to gas stations in the Southeast southeastern gas stations, but it’s coming at a steeper price.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.

It now stands at $3.03 a gallon. Last week, gas prices hit $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014.

GasBuddy points to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown as the culprit for the higher pump prices.

With the pipeline back up and running, energy experts say they expect prices to come down in the hardest-hit states.

Colonial shut down last week after a ransomware attack on its system.

On Saturday, the company said its system had returned to “normal operations.”

