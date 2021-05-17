Stephens steps down at Bells

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - One of the most decorated softball coaches in the area is calling it a career. Kristina Stephens has decided to retire from coaching high school softball, and will pursue her career as a high school counselor.

Stephens led the Bells Lady Panthers for the last 7 seasons, coaching a number of players who went on to play college ball, won 157 games, and back to back state championships in 2017 and 2018.

Lisa Johnson will be the new head coach.

