Flood Watches thru Wednesday

Water vapor imagery shows a deep upper low over the SW United States, it will help to steer unstable upper waves through our skies for a few more days. These plus copious amounts of moisture lead to a classic heavy rain event with only a very low potential for severe weather.

A Weather Alert in effect for the possibility of flooding and isolated severe storms through Wednesday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area through Wednesday.

Futurecast shows late-night storms with locally heavy rainfall of one to two inches through mid-morning Tuesday. The “main event” of very heavy rainfall and possibly high winds comes late Tuesday night, this will be our maximum threat for both severe weather and flooding.

The upper low slowly pushes away by Thursday-Friday and the rain becomes much more scattered at that time, with heavy rain tapering off by the weekend to just scattered showers.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: 100% Thunderstorms

Tuesday night: 100% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: 80% Thunderstorms

Thursday: 60% Thunderstorms

Friday: 50% Thunderstorms

Saturday: 40% Thunderstorms

Sunday: 20% Showers

Monday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority