Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Flood Watches thru Wednesday

Expect 3-6 inches of additional rainfall
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Water vapor imagery shows a deep upper low over the SW United States, it will help to steer unstable upper waves through our skies for a few more days. These plus copious amounts of moisture lead to a classic heavy rain event with only a very low potential for severe weather.

A Weather Alert in effect for the possibility of flooding and isolated severe storms through Wednesday. A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area through Wednesday.

Futurecast shows late-night storms with locally heavy rainfall of one to two inches through mid-morning Tuesday. The “main event” of very heavy rainfall and possibly high winds comes late Tuesday night, this will be our maximum threat for both severe weather and flooding.

The upper low slowly pushes away by Thursday-Friday and the rain becomes much more scattered at that time, with heavy rain tapering off by the weekend to just scattered showers.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: 100% Thunderstorms

Tuesday night: 100% Thunderstorms

Wednesday: 80% Thunderstorms

Thursday: 60% Thunderstorms

Friday: 50% Thunderstorms

Saturday:  40% Thunderstorms

Sunday: 20% Showers

Monday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

Most Read

A man was taken to the hospital Sunday night after crashing into a shopping center sign in...
Car crashes into shopping center sign in Sherman
Callisburg ISD said they’re investigating after a video surfaced of someone at school dressed...
Video surfaced of someone dressed as Ku Klux Klan member at Callisburg ISD school
Police confirm a high school student died in a crash in Durant on Friday afternoon.
High school student killed in Durant crash
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
An Ardmore mother is honoring her son’s memory five years after he and his roommate were...
Ardmore mother honors son’s memory five years after his murder

Latest News

Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley
KXII Weather Authority
A few sprinkles today, Heavy rain potential tomorrow
Ardmore street flooding
Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma