Bryan County EMS celebrates EMS Week

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - This week is EMS week and Bryan County EMS is doing what they can to show appreciation for their community.

The week serves as an opportunity for them to raise public awareness about the role of EMS in the community.

Monday they kicked off the week with a trash pick up from the 69/75 overpass to 21st street.

Wednesday they will offer 2 free classes, that could help save a life, to anyone ages 13 and up.

From 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. they will teach CPR, and from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. a STOP the Bleed class. Both classes are at the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Durant.

A CPR certification card after course completion will cost $35.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.