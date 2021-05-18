Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Bryan County EMS celebrates EMS Week

Wednesday they will offer 2 free classes, that could help save a life, to anyone ages 13 and up.
Wednesday they will offer 2 free classes, that could help save a life, to anyone ages 13 and up.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - This week is EMS week and Bryan County EMS is doing what they can to show appreciation for their community.

The week serves as an opportunity for them to raise public awareness about the role of EMS in the community.

Monday they kicked off the week with a trash pick up from the 69/75 overpass to 21st street.

Wednesday they will offer 2 free classes, that could help save a life, to anyone ages 13 and up.

From 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. they will teach CPR, and from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. a STOP the Bleed class. Both classes are at the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Durant.

A CPR certification card after course completion will cost $35.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was taken to the hospital Sunday night after crashing into a shopping center sign in...
Car crashes into shopping center sign in Sherman
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
The community is coming together to celebrate Sammi Mitchell-Henderson's life, and raise...
Community mourns loss after fatal pedestrian crash
A Grayson County man, and former state corrections officer has been indicted on 10 charges...
Former correctional officer indicted on a slew of child porn charges
Denison police investigate fatal pedestrian crash

Latest News

Workforce Solutions Texoma said an upcoming opportunity can get you a job by that unemployment...
Texas to end extra unemployment benefits, Texoma job fair this week
Court documents show Darwood Kellett, the driver of the semi truck that struck and killed a...
Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash
Governor Kevin Stitt says unemployment benefits are the reason so many business owners are...
Stitt claims unemployment benefits are causing lack of job interest, announces incentive program
The city of Durant says if residents have been affected by the pandemic, they may be able to...
City of Durant giving residential utility bill assistance