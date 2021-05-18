Texoma Local
Expert Advice
City of Durant giving residential utility bill assistance

By Emily Tabar
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Durant said if residents have been affected by the pandemic, they may be able to help with your utility bills.

Qualified residents can apply to receive up to six months of assistance from the city if they haven’t been able to pay their bills because of the pandemic.

You must meet HUD Low and Moderate Income Guidelines to be eligible and can’t be receiving other utility bill assistance.

Those eligible can apply in person at the Donald W. Reynolds Library.

