Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Advertisement

Denison duo signs with Murray State College

By KXII Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pair of Denison student-athletes signed to play at Murray State College. Hunter Manning has decided to continue his baseball career with the Aggies, golfer Brieana Baggett will be hitting the links for the M.S.C. golf team. Both are excited to make the trip to Tishomingo.

“Going up there, the visit went really well. The coach said he can do a lot with me,” said Manning. “And take me to the next level after that. I’m really excited about what the future has to hold.”

“I’ve been wanting to go there ever since I was a freshman,” said Baggett “Its a small college close to home. It’s not far away, but not too close.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was taken to the hospital Sunday night after crashing into a shopping center sign in...
Car crashes into shopping center sign in Sherman
Callisburg ISD said they’re investigating after a video surfaced of someone at school dressed...
Video surfaced of someone dressed as Ku Klux Klan member at Callisburg ISD school
Darriynn Brown, 18, has been charged with kidnapping and theft in connection with the killing...
Arrest made after boy, 4, found slain on Dallas street
Police confirm a high school student died in a crash in Durant on Friday afternoon.
High school student killed in Durant crash
Denison police investigate fatal pedestrian crash

Latest News

Van Alstyne prepares for Regional Semi-Finals
Van Alstyne softball prepares for Regional Semi-Finals
Stephens steps down at Bells
Stephens steps down at Bells
Stephens steps down at Bells
Stephens steps down at Bells
Final day of the Texas High School State Bass Fishing Tournament
Final day of the Texas State Bass Fishing Championship