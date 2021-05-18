Denison duo signs with Murray State College

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pair of Denison student-athletes signed to play at Murray State College. Hunter Manning has decided to continue his baseball career with the Aggies, golfer Brieana Baggett will be hitting the links for the M.S.C. golf team. Both are excited to make the trip to Tishomingo.

“Going up there, the visit went really well. The coach said he can do a lot with me,” said Manning. “And take me to the next level after that. I’m really excited about what the future has to hold.”

“I’ve been wanting to go there ever since I was a freshman,” said Baggett “Its a small college close to home. It’s not far away, but not too close.

