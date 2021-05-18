Family and friends remember young woman killed in Durant crash

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of the young woman killed in a Durant crash on Friday.

She was on her way to school on track to graduate next week.

“Then Friday, she left us,” said her mother Cassandra Nolan.

Austin Nolan’s death is still sinking in for her loved ones.

Friday afternoon, the 19-year-old and her boyfriend Josh Donelan were on their way to the Kiamichi Technology Center, when they were hit by a truck while trying to turn.

Austin was pronounced dead at the scene.

She and Josh knew each other for six years and started dating a few weeks ago.

“If you knew her personally, she would touch you too. You’d be right where we’re at,” Donelan said.

She was also a student at Durant High School.

Cassandra said she was awarded student of the semester at Kiamichi last week.

She says Austin was the youngest of three girls and she’ll miss everything about her.

“Everything. Her coming through the house singing, listening to music,” Cassandra said.

Always wearing platform heels, a friend to all.

Her friends called her Kitty since she loved cats, even sometimes acting like one.

Friends and family say she never met a stranger and didn’t know the meaning of a personal bubble.

“She was all for hugs and anything that had to do with personal contact,” Donelan said.

“My little sister, she loved people. As we mentioned before, she absolutely loved people,” said her sister Sierra.

Sierra says Kitty was always in tune to other’s feelings, making each person around her feel special.

“I think we’re going to remember her by the fact that she was literally an angel,” said friend and Durant High School student Jayla McWilliams.

“She was honestly a bright light in a lot of people’s darkness,” said friend Ashley Grider.

Donelan said Kitty brought out the best in people, something he will hold onto.

“I’m pretty sure whenever I come to terms with it, every time I look back at her she’s going to make me smile,” he said.

