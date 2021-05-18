Heavy Rain Possible Late Tonight-Wednesday Morning

Tuesday’s water vapor imagery showed a deep upper low still anchored over New Mexico, it will help to steer another upper wave through our skies overnight and into Wednesday. A Flood Watch continues through Wednesday morning. This is a heavy rain event with very low chances for any severe weather. Please beware of flooded roads!

Futurecast indicates another round of late-night storms making their way into Texoma, with locally heavy rainfall. The activity will taper off to just a few showers by Wednesday afternoon in a west-first-east last fashion.

The drying trend continues; we’re down to just a 30% chance of showers Saturday and a 20% chance of rain by Sunday.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 80% Thunderstorms

Thursday: 50% Thunderstorms

Friday: 40% Thunderstorms

Saturday: 30% Showers

Sunday: 20% Showers

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority