Heavy Rain Possible Late Tonight-Wednesday Morning
1 to 3 inches of rain can be expected by noon Wednesday
Tuesday’s water vapor imagery showed a deep upper low still anchored over New Mexico, it will help to steer another upper wave through our skies overnight and into Wednesday. A Flood Watch continues through Wednesday morning. This is a heavy rain event with very low chances for any severe weather. Please beware of flooded roads!
Futurecast indicates another round of late-night storms making their way into Texoma, with locally heavy rainfall. The activity will taper off to just a few showers by Wednesday afternoon in a west-first-east last fashion.
The drying trend continues; we’re down to just a 30% chance of showers Saturday and a 20% chance of rain by Sunday.
Here’s the seven day:
Wednesday: 80% Thunderstorms
Thursday: 50% Thunderstorms
Friday: 40% Thunderstorms
Saturday: 30% Showers
Sunday: 20% Showers
Monday: Mostly sunny
Tuesday: Partly cloudy
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority